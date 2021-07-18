A family was able to escape to safety during a fire Sunday morning in Westbrook that left their home uninhabitable.

The Westbrook Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 21 Temple St. around 8:36 a.m. Mutual aid was provided by Portland, Falmouth, Gorham and Windham.

When firefighters arrived, they quickly located the source of the fire and extinguished it, but the damage was substantial, leaving the home uninhabitable, according to a news release issued by the fire department.

The family members who lived in the home escaped and were not injured. The American Red Cross responded and will assist the family with clothing and shelter. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

