The Maine State Police tactical team has been called to the Franklin County town of Farmington to assist local police with a standoff situation that began Sunday morning.
Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed that the tactical squad responded to the scene of a standoff on Temple Road, adding that Farmington police were in charge of the situation. The Maine Warden Service was also called in.
Moss was unable to provide any additional details, but WMTW-TV said an investigation that began around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the home evolved into an armed standoff that lasted into the evening.
Temple Road has been closed to traffic.
