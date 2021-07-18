Wild and bold views define this property with 238 feet of waterfront, 1,000 SF deck and well-established gardens with hidden nooks

Home highlights include cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, studio guest house, and 3,400 SF of living space

Primary suite includes a reading loft and soaking tub with water views; home design of two connected structures offers privacy and quiet

Long Islanders are secluded but not isolated: the island is served by daily ferries and mail, water taxis, a barge service, emergency services and reliable Internet

Traveling down Casco Bay and across Hussey Sound, you can see Long Island in the distance. When you hear the #10 Bell Buoy, you’ll know you are home.

With essential businesses located at the town landing, Long Island is a charming, small town where you can relax while finding comfort in being part of a caring community. It is truly one of Maine’s best kept secrets: low taxes, exceptional services, 700 acres of conservation land, sandy beaches and a 45-minute ferry ride from Portland with at least 7 round trips per day.

From sunrise to moonrise, the bold, breathtaking Atlantic churns by this south-facing, waterfront lodge. Listen to the waves crash against the table rock from the 1,100 square foot deck or hear the bell buoys from around the wood-burning fireplace. Facing away from the water, the spacious kitchen/dining area has a large island for socializing and meal prepping.

Down the hall is the private primary suite, with two-story windows facing the water. This space includes a reading loft and another perfect view from the bathroom’s soaking tub. Outside on the half-acre lot, find the guest studio, and lush garden nooks for afternoon napping, reading and picnics. On the shore, you can host a lobster bake and campfires on the rocks.

Life is happening on the island too: a community garden, rec center, convenience store, library and town hall are gathering spaces. Whether the population is the usual 250 or more than 1,200 in the summer, you’ll be completely content to call this place home.

164 Atlantic Ln. is listed by Mary McAleney of RE/MAX Shoreline. Please contact her at 207-799-4306 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: