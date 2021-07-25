Sunrise to sunset views light up this large, modern condo (three beds, two-and-half baths, 1,920 SF) in the newly constructed Verdante at Lincoln Park in downtown Portland

Luxury amenities: gym with a variety of equipment, guest room for friends and family, shared deck with green roof, indoor parking with EV charging capability

Extensive storage, superior sound suppression and state-of-the-art energy efficiency

Just a handful of units remain in this exciting new building that is ready for immediate occupancy

From the corner of Franklin and Congress, where the slope heads down to Casco Bay or up to Munjoy Hill, Verdante at Lincoln Park presents a fresh façade for Portland.

Verdante was developed by Portland-based NewHeight Group. With over 40 years of experience developing condos, both nationally and locally, they are known for their exhaustive research of current building materials and trends as well as using cutting-edge, modern construction methods, like Verdante’s green roof, to create beautiful living spaces.

The location for this newest project is ideal, in a neighborhood immediately adjacent to the Hill, the Old Port and the Arts District. Residents can reach multiple grocers, boutiques, parks and the city’s best restaurants on foot. Inside, residents share a luxurious, modern lifestyle—a semi-automated parking machine maximizes space in the garage, the shared rooftop deck overlooks Casco Bay, the fitness room offers a full array of equipment and there’s a professionally managed guest room.

Unit 501 is illuminated by enormous windows, which have views northeast and southeast, towards Munjoy Hill and Casco Bay. From the front door, the ten-foot ceilings make the space open and bright. Walk past a raised den/office into the main living/dining area and kitchen, with full-access cabinets, quartz countertops and Bosch appliances. Near the gas fireplace is access to a private deck with a view of the bay.

The bedrooms are arranged on the southeast façade and have their own water views as well. The primary suite features a generous walk-in closet and a luxurious soaking tub in the private bathroom.

This gorgeous property offers a clean slate in a perfect location. With only four units remaining, now is the time to take a closer look at Verdante.

To learn more about Unit 501 and other remaining units, visit verdantecondos.com or call 207-536-0821.

