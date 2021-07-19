With the retirement of its longtime director, Friends of Casco Bay is seeking a new leader to oversee its work in monitoring and improving the health of Casco Bay.

Executive Director Cathy Ramsdell is stepping down from the post after nearly 20 years.

Andrew “Sandy” Marsters, president of the Friends of Casco Bay Board of Directors, said Ramsdell is leaving the organization in a strong position and her “lifelong passion for the marine environment” will be missed.

“Today, Casco Bay is cleaner, more protected, and healthier thanks to Cathy’s dedication to our work,” he said.

Marsters said Friends of Casco Bay will launch its search “after taking some time to reflect on what we have achieved together and the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead.”

