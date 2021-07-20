Chester William Cooke 1934 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Chester William Cooke, 86, died on Monday, July 7, 2021, at Hill House Assisted Living in Bath, Maine. The son of Chester Sr. and Marjorie (Kay) Cooke, Chester, who often went by Bill, was born in Wallingford, Connecticut, on August 4, 1934. An alumnus of the Choate school and the Loomis School, he graduated from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, in 1957, where he was a member of PSI UPSILON fraternity. Chester was an officer of The New Haven Savings Bank and appraisal consultant for the Connecticut Savings Bank, retiring in 1992. Chester spent much of the year at his summer home in Round Pond, Maine. Music was one of his greatest interests, and for many years he volunteered as an editor for the Institute of Sacred Music at Yale University. Active at his beloved Bowdoin College, Chester served for six years as Class Agent for the Class of 1957. He was also a member of Bowdoin’s Planned Giving Committee and mentored countless students. Residing in Wallingford and Stony Creek, Connecticut, he was active in the Congregational Church of both communities, while also a member of The Connecticut Academy of Arts and Sciences and the Graduate Club of New Haven. He moved to Highland Greens in the Brunswick, Maine, area in 2003. Beyond music, Chester had a passion for architecture and design. He was an avid art and antique collector and a frequent traveler to England. Chester’s circle of friends was extensive and benefitted from his uncanny ability to maintain relationships across distance and years, ranging from childhood friends through to recent Bowdoin graduates. Chester loved to give out nicknames, and he collected his own throughout his journey, including Bill, Chet, and his college nickname, Buddha. With humble generosity and cutting wit, he impacted countless lives. His trademark mischievous smile brought joy to those who knew him. Chester is survived by several cousins. Signing off as only Bill could, “OK, Goodbye!” To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com. Any memorial contributions may be made to the Cooke – Psi Upsilon Scholarship Fund, care of Bowdoin College, 4100 College Station, Brunswick, ME 04011.

