Murton Oscar Small Jr. 1945 – 2021 SCARBROROUGH – Murton Oscar Small Jr., 75, died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough. Murton was born on Oct. 26, 1945 in Topsham, a son of Murton Small and Florence Leeman Small. He was a graduate of Brunswick High School, class of ’64. He joined the Maine National Guard directly out of high school, then joined the Marines in 1967 and fought in the Vietnam War. Upon returning from Vietnam, he worked at the Pejepscot Paper Mill and retired in 1982. He is a member of the Coombs-Montford Post 158 American Legion in Lisbon. He is survived by one sister, Louise Letourneau, and predeceased by sister, Stephanie Small-Prasher and brother, Richard Small; and survived by several nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A graveside service with military honors will follow 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 at Riverside Cemetery, Topsham. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

Guest Book