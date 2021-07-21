The longest winning streak in the minor leagues kept rolling on Wednesday night as the Portland Sea Dogs won their 15th straight game with an 11-6 victory over the Harrisburg Senators at Hadlock Field in Portland.

No. 7 hitter Ryan Fitzgerald had four singles with two RBI and two runs to pace an offense that got contributions from up and down the order.

Portland starter Kutter Crawford allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings. He also struck out nine, walking none.

After Harrisburg scored one run in the top of the third on a double play, the Sea Dogs were able to provide Crawford with some offensive support.

Portland’s surge came at the expense of Harrisburg starter Andrew Lee in the bottom of the third inning. Fitzgerald and Jhonny Pereda (double, single) opened with singles. Both moved into scoring position on a wild pitch and were pushed across on a double by Grant Williams.

Williams scored on a Jeisson Rosario single and Pedro Castellanos walked before three straight hits – a single by Devlin Granberg and doubles by Tyreque Reed and Husdon Potts (double, single) – chased Lee.

Carson Lee took over for the Senators and induced a double play, but Fitzgerald used his second at-bat in the inning to add an RBI single for a 7-1 Portland lead.

The Sea Dogs added two more runs in the fourth with an RBI single from Castellanos and an error.

