Taylor Hall can now buy in Boston instead of rent.

While the Bruins were still sitting with the 21st pick in the first round of Friday’s NHL draft, they finalized their contract extension with Hall, a very reasonable four-year deal that comes with an annual cap hit of $6 million for the left wing and one-time Hart Trophy winner. Hall most likely could have gotten both more term and money on the open market, but his brief experience in Boston after being obtained at the deadline in April was positive enough for Hall to eschew those options.

“There’s always that temptation a little bit, but honestly most of my focus throughout this whole process was directed at playing for the Boston Bruins next year and for years to come,” said Hall, who had talked with the Bruins last offseason but ultimately signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Buffalo. “My last go at free agency didn’t really go the way I wanted it to. That’s just my personal experience. After playing in Boston for that period of time, I knew that’s where I wanted to play.”

There is a major question as to who will be Hall’s centerman. He had formed a terrific partnership with David Krejci after being traded to the Bruins from the Sabres for Anders Bjork and a second-round pick at the trade deadline. After scoring just two goals in 37 games in Buffalo, Hall had 8-6-14 totals in 16 games with the Bruins while riding with Krejci.

But it’s unclear if Krejci wants to return to the NHL or play in his native Czech Republic. And the Bruins appeared to be at least exploring second-line center options outside the organization. One league source said they were sniffing around Nashville’s Ryan Johansen though, with four years left at $8 million per season on his deal, the Predators would have to take back some money to make it work.

DRAFT: With a dearth of dynamic gamebreakers in their prospect pool, the Bruins chose to load up on some flashy skill by taking Swedish right wing Fabian Lysell in the 21st slot of the NHL draft’s first round on Friday.

Lysell did not have big numbers after going to Lulea of the Swedish Hockey League (two goals, one assist in 26 games) from Frolunda HC’s junior team, but he notched nine points in seven games at the IIHF World U18 championships, helping Sweden to a bronze medal finish.

According to various scouting reports, the 5-foot-10, 172-pound Lysell – the ninth-ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting – can create offense for himself or for his teammates with his playmaking abilities and is also a reliable two-way player.

Boston selected Brett Harrison, a 6-foot, 2-inch, 188-pound center in the third round on Saturday. Boston did not have a pick in the second round.

The Bruins also selected goalie Philip Svedeback in the fourth round and forward Oskar Jellvik in the fifth round. They also have sixth-round pick and two seventh-round picks.

FLYERS-BLUE JACKETS TRADE: Philadelphia sent Jakub Voracek to the Blue Jackets for Cam Atkinson, the first major trade on the second day of the NHL draft. The moves are expected to keep on coming during a busy offseason.

Voracek, who turns 32 in August, returns to the team that drafted him in 2007 after a much-needed split with the Flyers, with whom he spent the past 10 seasons and put up 604 points in 727 regular-season games. After the trade, he posted to Twitter a link to Warren Zevon’s song “Keep Me in Your Heart.”

AVALANCHE: Colorado signed top defenseman Cale Makar to a $54 million, six-year contract that will count $9 million against the salary cap through the 2026-27 season.

His deal comes on the heels of Chicago acquiring Jones from Columbus and extending the star defenseman for $76 million over eight seasons and Dallas inking Miro Heiskanen to a $67.6 million, eight-year contract.

