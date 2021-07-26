MAINE SENIORS

at Portland CC

Maine Seniors Champion — Gross: Dave Bucci, 68. Net: Tom Keefer, -8.
Flight A (ages 55-64) — Gross: Gene Ardito, 73. Net: Tom Nason, -3; Dan Coughlin, -3; Lad Taylor, -3.
Flight B (65-69) — Gross: Mark Plummer, 69. Net: Kevin Doyle, -5; Steve Plummer, -4; Kevin Leconte, -3.
Flight C (70-74) — Gross: Steve Goble, 73. Net: Austin Farrar, -5; Craig Kinney, -4; Doug Boyink, -4.
Flight D (75-79) — Gross: Peter Chapman, 77. Net: Robert Hintze, -2; John McElwee, -2; Bill Schmidt, -1.
Flight E (80+) — Gross: Jack Sutton, 78. Net: Robert Timothy, -4; Hall Thompson, -3; Bruce Hamlin, +1.
Team — Gross: Plummer/Plummer/Rizzo/O’Donnell, 65; Bucci/Langevin/DuPerre/D.Day (bl), 66. Net: Levesque/Keefer/Bearce/Foye, -17; LaSalle/Dall/Koocher/W.Welch, -15.

SUNSET RIDGE

Ladies League — Flight A — Gross: Ann Babbitt, 44. Net: Dianne Rossi, 31.
Flight B — Gross: Myra Stokes, 45. Net: Lynn Gull, 33.
Flight C — Gross: Gail Brown, 56. Net: Karen Banks, 39.
Flight D — Gross: Carole Millett, 59. Net: Pat Dunelle, 41.
Gold Flight: Sandy Perron, 70.

