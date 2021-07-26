Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 7/28 11 a.m. Mayor’s Monthly Zoom
Wed. 7/28 5 p.m. Rent Board
Wed. 7/28 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 7/28 6 p.m. Charter Commission Meeting and Public Hearing
Wed. 8/4 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
