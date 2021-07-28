Hannaford Supermarkets is now offering a grocery delivery service throughout the Greater Portland area and has added Hannaford To Go grocery pickup service to its store at 295 Forest Ave. in Portland.

The delivery service fee is $10, while the pickup service fee is $3 for orders more than $125 and $5 for orders less than $125, the company said Wednesday. Delivery is available for nearly all ZIP Codes from Lewiston to York, it said. Deliveries take four hours or more.

“As we look towards the fall and the busy return-to-school season, we are excited to offer the convenience of Hannaford To Go delivery and pickup service to Portland area shoppers,” said Hannaford Forest Avenue Store Manager Timothy Perry. “Online customers have access to the same great products and prices that they have come to expect from Hannaford in as little as four hours. We are very excited about this addition to our Forest Avenue store and encourage local shoppers to experience the convenience of Hannaford To Go.”

