HOLLIS – Richard I. Poland, 73, of Dean Drive passed away Sunday July 25, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 29, 1947, the son of Robert and Selma Stockbridge Poland.

Rick attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School. Rick worked for a short time, attended University of Maine at Orono and then joined the U.S. Army. Rick served with gallantry as a sergeant with the 9th infantry in Vietnam.

After his service to his country, he returned home and first worked for Jackman Welding, then owned and operated his own welding and fabrication company. For over 30 years he was employed by the Blake Company until two months ago, when he retired due to ill health.

Rick enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs, working on his ’48 Ford, boating, bird watching and reading. He was an avid drag racing and Indy car fan and loved hot rods. He had a beloved guitar he brought back from Vietnam that he played and sang folk songs for his children. Rick was known for his sense of humor, quick wit, caring nature and calm presence. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his wife of 16 years Cynthia (Blake) Poland of Hollis; a son, Eric Poland of Windham, daughters Jennifer Dyer of Buxton and husband Travis, Amy Ryan of Texas and husband Bill, Karyn Poland of Buxton and Lori Arnold of Standish, and Heather Freeman of Old Orchard Beach and husband Cory; a brother, Donald Poland of Rhode Island; a predeceased daughter, Susan Carter; and grandchildren Hayden, Pearl, Elliot and Cory Jr.; and his former wife, Carol A. Poland of Buxton.

Friends and family may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday July 30 at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton (Bar Mills).

An 11 a.m. graveside service will be held Saturday, July 31, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Congress Street, Portland. U.S. Army Military Honors will conclude the service. A reception will follow the graveside service Saturday and will be held at Dennett, Craig and Pate, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton, all are invited to attend.

