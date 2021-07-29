CRAWFORD — A man died in a crash with a tractor-trailer in the Washington County town of Crawford, police said.

Bruce Pierce, 63, of Calais, was driving a vehicle that was traveling west when it collided head-on with a tractor-trailer carrying a load of logs on Wednesday morning, officials said. Pierce died at the scene.

An initial investigation showed Pierce’s vehicle crossed into the path of the tractor-trailer, police said. The crash shut down Route 9 for much of the day.

The tractor-trailer driver, Kenneth Stairs, 59, of Greenbush, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

