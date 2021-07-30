The 15th Annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival will transform Downtown Brunswick into an outdoor fine art show on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Artisans will display and demonstrate their work for the public on the Town Mall. Art demonstrations will include blacksmithing, weaving and woodturning. Hands-on science activities along with take-away art kits from Arts are Elementary, face painting, glitter tattoos and other opportunities will be available for kids. The festival is free to attend.

The festival is hosted by the Brunswick Downtown Association and is designed to celebrate and foster an appreciation of the arts and culture to locals and visitors.

This juried, fine arts show showcases a variety of artists who will display and sell their work along the sidewalks of Maine Street. The Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival features recognized artists, as well as emerging creators, working in an array of media, including jewelry, fiber, ceramics, photography, painting and mixed media.

The Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival also features live music performances on the main stage located in front of Bank of America.

Among the artists are Jimmy Jo and the Jumbol’Ayuhs (Cajun), Backwoods Road (bluegrass) and Honest Millie (swing and jazz with Liza Constable). A variety of roving musicians will perform throughout the festival playing bluegrass, blues, Irish, folk and Americana music from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information on the Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival, call (207) 729-4439 or visit brunswickoutdoorartsfest.com for a complete list of artists, entertainers, stage schedules, interactive art activities and more.

