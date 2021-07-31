BRUNSWICK – Mary Elizabeth (Campbell) Bailey Gozelski, 88, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Brunswick, surrounded by loving family.

Mary was born on Sept. 25, 1932, in Bancroft, the daughter of Joseph and Geneva (White) Campbell.

Mary is a former member of Order of the Eastern Star. She sang in the church choir.

In her final years, Mary loved spending time with her family, knitting, cooking and watching old western movies.

Mary is survived by her children, Belinda Mary and David White; Jacqueline Ann and Douglas Hirst; Kara Jean and Timothy Wheelden; and David Floyd Bailey; her two stepchildren, Margaret Rozzi and George Gozelski; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Floyd Bailey; her second husband, George Gozelski; her stepdaughter, Patti Gozelski Conant; five brothers, four sisters; and one grandchild.

The family will have a private gathering. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME 04011

