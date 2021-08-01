SCARBOROUGH – Ronald Linscott, 85, of Scarborough, passed away on July 30, 2021.

Ron was born Sept. 14, 1935, in Union, the oldest son of Edna and Algy Linscott. The family left Union when he was 14 and moved to Portland where he began working for a roofing company.

Ron received his GED from the Army and was so proud when his children presented him with a framed copy several years ago. Ron was a veteran of the Korean War and proudly wore the Korean War Veteran hat that his son, Jim gave him. Ron worked for St. Johnsbury Trucking until his retirement in 1996.

Ron was predeceased by his wife Ruth in 2018, they were married for 60 years.

For the past few years, he has enjoyed living at Scarborough Terrace where he made a lot of friends.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Deborah and husband Dennis Domini of Tampa, Fla., his son, James and wife Janet of Casco; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no visiting hours. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend a graveside memorial service at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough on Tuesday, August 3, at 11 a.m.

Condolences may be expressed online at: http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 US-1,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

