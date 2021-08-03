OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Don Campbell coming to concert series

Concerts in the Ballpark will host a performance by Don Campbell from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OOB Ballpark, 7 Ballpark Way.

Admission and parking is free with full concessions available.

KENNEBUNK

Museum to hold 3 historic walking tours

The Brick Store Museum will offer three historic walking tours this week.

One will be held on Thursday and the second on Saturday, both departing from the museum at 117 Main St., at noon. Learn the history of the elaborate and historical homes that line Kennebunk’s Summer Street neighborhood. A museum tour guide will lead. The cost is $5 per person or free for members.

A beach tour will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, beginning at Trinity Chapel. Learn the history of the development of Mothers Beach as a tourist destination. This 60-90-minute walk features a mile loop and is led by a trained tour guide. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for all others.

These walks are by advance reservation only, by calling 985-4802 or visiting brickstoremuseum.org.

CAMDEN/ROCKPORT

Blueberry tales at Beech Hill

Coastal Mountains Land Trust and the Camden Public Library will team up for a summertime tradition of storytelling at Beech Hill from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at 316 Beech Hill Road, Rockport.

Children’s librarian Miss Amy will bring a selection of much-loved blueberry stories up to the top of the hill and will read them aloud as your kids munch on blueberries. Free and open to all ages.

Beech Hill Preserve is a 295-acre conservation property, managed for the complementary purposes of maintaining its scenic beauty, historic value, grassland bird habitat, and organic blueberry production.

CAMDEN

Electronic lunch concert in amphitheater

Electrify your lunchtime with a free concert by Quantam at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Camden Library Amphitheatre at 55 Main St.

This electronic sound performance group is comprised of Jason Dean on vocals, drum machines, and keys; Michael Whitehead is on bass and pedals.

The show is free and open to the public. Bring a chair or blanket for comfortable seating.

For more details, go to librarycamden.org.

WATERVILLE

The 2021 Taste of Waterville event will be held from noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday at Head of Falls, along the Kennebec River in downtown.

The event will be an adult-focused experience highlighting the area’s ethnicity and diversity. There will be no children’s events this year. It will include a variety of food, cultural and culinary booths, along with live music, cash beer/wine gardens and brew samples.

There will be a variety of restaurants, food trucks and bite booths with a variety of foods, vendor booths featuring a diverse array of culinary-focused items including wooden bowls, charcuterie boards, food storage products, olive oil, kitchen items, jams and more. Take time to peruse the wares while you sample some of the area’s best food offerings.

New this year – we will be offering a brew sampling punch card for use between 3-6 p.m. Offered for pre-sale, or at the gate, this card entitles you to 16 samples from 8 area breweries, for just $20. Cards are available for purchase at www.tasteofwaterville.com.

Enjoy a variety of entertainment groups throughout the day and evening, including music from Mike Reny, Jim Baumer and Dom Colizzi, Colby’s African Drummers, Downeast Brass, Borderline Express – and this year’s headliner band – Stolen Mojo.

ELLSWORTH

String quartet puts on bicentennial concert

DaPonte String Quartet will perform the free, live Bicentennial concert “Maine’s 200th: Music of Early Maine,” with guest artist Eric LaPerna on percussion, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ellsworth Public Library at 20 State St.

DENMARK

Arts center hosts Irish musicians, author series

The Denmark Arts Center will host the following programs this week at 50 West Main St.:

• The Center’s After Diner Series will present and evening of Celtic Music by Irish musicians Hanz Araki and Bethany Waickman from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Bicentennial Park, across from the Arts Center.

• On Saturday, the Heather Newton Brown Art Opening, Part II, “Fun Things to Do With a Blowtorch” will be held from to 4 p.m. The presentation focuses on meditative painting and experimentation, sampling the many ways a blowtorch can be used to create works of art with encaustic, mixed media, and found items.

An open reception invites guests to walk through and speak with the artist to talk about her work, style, and inspirations and tricky components to using a blowtorch. Light food and beverages will be available for guests.

• The Center’s Author Series will host award winning author Donna Marie Seim for the presentation “The Story Behind the Story, of Charley, the Boy Who Sings Alone” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Bicentennial Park.

This event is geared toward audiences ages 8 and older. Pre-registration is requested. For more details, go to denmarkarts.org/events.

SOUTH BRIDGTON

Bruce Marshall to play at Narramissic

Loon Echo Land Trust & Bridgton Historical Society will host nationally renowned musician Bruce Marshall from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Narramissic Historic Farm & Peabody-Fitch Woods at 46 Narramissic Road.

A tireless performer with great originals, an expressive, soulful voice and accompanying guitar style on acoustic and steel dobro, he’s earned a reputation as one of New England’s best.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: