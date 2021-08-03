SACO – Ruth (Biggar) Claypool, 96, formerly of Saco passed away Dec. 7, 2020 in Massachusetts. Ruth was born April 18, 1924 in Biddeford the daughter of Robert and Grace Chappell Biggar. She attended Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1942.

Ruth was a quintessential educator, serving schools in Kansas, Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, and Maine in an array of subjects and age groups ranging from elementary school and Special Education through Adult Basic Education and ESL. A building at the Pike School in Pike, N.H., was named the “The Ruth Claypool Academic Center” in her honor. A gifted musician, Ruth was a frequent piano accompanist, and sang in several choirs.

She was a long-time member of the United Baptist Church of Saco.

Ruth is survived by Edmund A. Claypool of Carlisle, Mass.; a son, Steven Claypool (Carla Kroepel) of Greenport, N.Y., a daughter, Carolyn Armistead (Tedford) of Acton, Mass.; two granddaughters, Nicolle Armistead of Acton, Mass. and Corinne Schriefer (Cam) of Waltham, Mass.; sister-in-law, Cynthia Bland Biggar of Saco; as well as treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Two brothers, Robert Biggar and Raymond Biggar predeceased her.

A memorial service will be held 11 am. Saturday August 7, 2021 at the United Baptist Church, 318 Main St, Saco.

Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Dennett, Craig & Pate 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her services.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider:

United Baptist

Church of Saco

