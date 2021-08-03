GRAY – William “Bill” Daniel Cain, born to Cleona (Goss) Cain and William J. Cain, in Plankinton, S.D., passed away on July 26, 2021, one day after his 78th birthday, with his wife of 55 years, Linda Cain, by his side.

Bill earned his bachelor’s in electrical engineering from North Dakota State University, his master’s in electrical engineering from the University of Florida. He received his doctorate in mathematics from the University of Tennessee.

He spent 48 of his 50+ year career in Oak Ridge, Tenn., working for the National Security Agency. He was both an avid runner, qualifying for the Boston Marathon, and a strategic poker player, competing in Las Vegas tournaments. Bill loved to cheer on his favorite sports teams: the Tennessee Vols and whatever team his grandkids played for.

Bill and Linda enjoyed his last years immersed in the local community. Every week they assisted their church in distributing meals to those in need. He was well known as a trivia buff and lover of blues music at their favorite watering hole, Tailgate, in Gray. Every day, he traversed local trails, that he knew by heart, with his dog, Lance.

Bill was a man of integrity to all who knew him. The memory of his life will continue to provide his family with valuable lessons in generosity, humility, and fortitude.

Bill is survived by his wife, Linda; his sister, Charlotte; two children, Chris Cain and Pamela Cameron; and six grandchildren, Madeline, Alexandra, Sophie, and Blue Cain, and Sierra and Doran Cameron.

To express condolences and to participate in Bill’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Guest Book