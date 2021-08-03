The Maine Public Utilities Commission opened an investigation Tuesday into the dwindling numbers available in the 207 area code, the sole area code currently used in Maine.

The probe will focus specifically on the number-forecasting practices of telecommunications provider Verizon, which the PUC said is forecasting a faster exhaustion of phone numbers in Maine than is supported by historical data.

Tuesday’s action follows an initial assessment of the 207 area code announced last year. After three-quarters of a century, Maine no longer has access to most of the 8 million phone numbers in its 207 area code. Based on expected demand, Maine’s area code is “exhausted,” meaning it could run out of usable numbers by late 2024.

Twenty-five states have added multiple area codes, according to CTIA, the national association that represents wireless carriers. Maine should join that list, the carriers have said. In today’s mobile society, a growing number of people have phones with out-of-state area codes.

Based on a review of phone number resource requests from Verizon from January 2020 through June 18, 2021, the PUC said it has reason to question the company’s forecasting process for numbering resources.

“Maine’s 207 area code is dwindling rapidly,” said PUC Chairman Philip L. Bartlett in a statement. “And while there may be a time when Maine has to accept a new area code, it would be a shame for one company’s practices to hasten that time if it has no actual need for the numbers.”

Bartlett said that based on data received by the commission, “Verizon may be using unrealistic forecasting goals, unnecessarily tying up available phone numbers.”

The investigation directs Verizon to provide the PUC with detailed information including available phone numbers and percentage utilization in all rate centers and a detailed explanation of why forecasted growth is greater than historic growth.

The PUC also has petitioned the Federal Communications Commission to direct the North American Numbering Plan Administrator to report on the technical, operational, and cost requirements to implement number optimization measures in the 207 area code. The commission has also worked with carriers on mitigation strategies, which have resulted in the return of more than 600,000 numbers to the numbering pool from unused or slightly used blocks.

Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.

