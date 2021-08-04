We (The People) have done it again by allowing politicians to get involved in something of such national importance as the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. Regardless of party affiliation, very few of our elected politicians have the intelligence, fortitude and moral commitment to undertake such a task.

I fear that this will have the same confused impact as our handling of the current pandemic.

Hopefully, in future years, we will come to a point where we keep politicians away from anything that requires serious consideration.

Merrill Hall

Yarmouth

