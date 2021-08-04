Re: “Among vaccinated, a growing anger at those who resist” (Aug. 1, Page A1):

Your article about the divide between COVID-vaccinated Mainers and those who are not includes this, in the ninth paragraph: “Still others are adamant about their constitutional right to remain unvaccinated … . ”

To be clear: Nowhere in the United States Constitution is there a stated right for an individual “to remain unvaccinated.” For your newspaper to publish this statement as it did, without any clarification or indication that it is false, is beyond irresponsible.

You owe it to the public to publish an immediate, prominently placed correction, and to strengthen your editorial oversight to ensure that a similarly egregious error does not recur.

Ellen D. Murphy
Portland

