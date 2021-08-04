Neo-fascist fraternities that glorify violence and cater to bigots of all stripes have no place in Portland. Despite that fact, a local Proud Boys chapter has been meeting on a monthly basis at Mathew’s, a dive bar at 133 Free St.

A recent article in the Mainer (formerly the Bollard) by Chris Busby sheds light on the issue through an interview with former Mathew’s bartender Pat Hogan.

Hogan is a hero for refusing to serve these fascists, and for sounding the alarm about their organizing and recruiting activities. He lost his job over it, but he did the right thing. Mathew’s, on the other hand, deserves a general boycott by any self-respecting Portlander for continuing to serve as a meeting place for an alt-right hate group. In doing so, Mathew’s immediately put at risk any marginalized person living or working nearby, as the Proud Boys have a well-documented history of violently assaulting minorities.

The Canadian government has designated them as a domestic terrorist organization, and the U.S. Department of Justice has already begun prosecuting multiple Proud Boys members for their roles in the Capitol insurrection.

It is not hyperbolic to call them what they are: fascists, sympathizers and apologists. I hope our community can come together and confront far-right radicalism wherever it might rear its ugly head. And we should duly punish local businesses that provide space and resources for their dangerous activities.

If Mathew’s continues to host a far-right, violent gang, than why shouldn’t the city of Portland revoke their liquor license?

Madison Raymond

Portland

