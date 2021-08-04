Gordon Keith Chapman 1954 – 2021 RICHMOND – Gordon Keith Chapman, 67, died on Friday July 30, 2021. He passed peacefully in his wife’s arms. He was born in Lewiston and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1973. He was the loving husband to Lieda Chapman for 34 years and the father to Leandra and Rebecca. He worked for Bath Iron Works for 41 years and drove bus for Bo-Mar Transportation for 15 years. He was longtime member of Berean Baptist church in Brunswick. He was preceded in death by his parents David K Chapman of Dresden and Carol Jean Hansen of Auburn, and sister Faith Nedu. He is survived by his sister Pam Reynolds and brother- in-law Larry Reynolds of Topsham, sister Barbara Russell of Auburn, brother Tony of Bath, brother Larry of Bangor; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed. His Graveyard funeral and burial will be at Bayview Cemetery in Bowdoinham on August 7 at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net

