BIDDEFORD

Adult day program to reopen with limited member capacity

Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s Sam L. Cohen Adult Day program will resume operations with a limited member capacity from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 30 Barra Road.

The program serves members from communities throughout southern Maine to provide a home-away-from-home experience for individuals with memory impairments including Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. The program incorporates the latest in therapeutic approaches in person-centered care, providing a safe environment for members while encouraging socialization, cognitive and physical activities, and maximum independence.

To protect the health of its members, their families, and staff, SMAA safety protocols and procedures follow the most recent Maine CDC COVID-19 related guidelines.

“The reopening of the adult day program is important not only for its members, but also for their care partners,” said Marilyn Durgin, the program’s coordinator. “The socialization that members get at the program will alleviate the impact of social isolation many have experienced in the past months, while the care partners will get a bit of a break, get back to their normal routines, and know that they will be able to keep their loved ones longer at home.”

To learn more, go to www.smaaa.org/adultdaycenters or contact Marilyn Durgin at [email protected]

SACO

Box taking donations of mobility devices

A large collection box has been set up to receive crutches, canes and wheelchairs in the lobby of Most Holy Trinity Church at 271 Main St. It is all part of Good Shepherd Parish’s support of “Crutches 4 Africa,” an organization that collects, ships and distributes the mobility devices to more than 20 African countries.

“Once our boxes are filled, we can call Saco Rotary to come and empty them so new donations can be placed inside,” said Bonnie Buechs, social justice chairperson for Good Shepherd Parish, of which Most Holy Trinity Church is a part.

This year’s collection will run through the month of September.

Donations of mobility devices can be dropped of at the lobby of Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. For more information, call Good Shepherd Parish at 282-3321.

SCARBOROUGH

Life jackets to borrow through Oct. 11

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club announced the installation of a life jacket station near the public boat launch at Ferry Beach in Scarborough.

Life jackets in sizes for infants children, and adults are now available to borrow through Oct. 11.

Ron Forest & Sons Fence Co. and Portland Yacht Services sponsored the station, which was the brainchild of club members Ava Adams and Ron Forest.

For more details about Scarborough Kiwanis, contact the club at [email protected] or visit the club’s website at www.scarboroughkiwanis.org.

PORTLAND

Kiwanis, Staples collecting school supplies

Kiwanis of Portland is teaming up with Staples Connect of Falmouth and South Portland for a “Fill the Bus’” event Saturday to collect and get school supplies into the hands of the neediest children in the schools and their teachers.

Supplies also will be collected at Hannaford stores in West Falmouth and Forest Avenue during specific days and times outside the store.

The “Fill the Bus” school-supply campaign asks donors shopping for their own supplies to buy a few extra items and leave them with volunteers parked outside the stores. Staples Connect is offering School Supply Boxes for $5. Each box contains 19 necessary items to help students start the school year.

All boxes donated during the week will be forwarded to the Portland Kiwanis. Cash donations are also welcome. A van will visit each of the participating Staples Connect and Hannaford locations during the week and will be parked from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more details go to www.Portlandkiwanis.com or contact Bob Pineau, Kiwanis president at [email protected]

NORTH BERWICK

Bookmobile gets $3,000 grant

The Tri-Town Bookmobile was selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association initiative that helps library workers better serve their rural and small communities.

The competitive award winners received a $3,000 grant. The Tri-Town Bookmobile chose to offer a “One Book One Community” program to collaborate with community members to build rapport and resiliency.

As part of the grant, TTB staff participated in an online course in how to lead conversations. Staff then hosted an online conversation about the book, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” with school-age community members to exchange ideas, build empathy, increase compassion and strengthen resiliency. Additional conversations were held in-person while the TTB was stopped in the community.

The students who participated in the online conversation can build on what they discussed in the “Tri-Town Bookmobile – One Book One Community” program by sharing their thoughts with classmates, teachers, family and the community.

The learn more, go to sites.google.com/msad60.org/tritownbookmobile.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Rotary club gives $60,000 to SMCC for scholarships

The Rotary Club of South Portland-Cape Elizabeth has donated $60,000 to the Southern Maine Community College Foundation to fund annual scholarships for SMCC students.

The club issued a check to the SMCC Foundation on July 30 to establish the South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Vocational Scholarship fund. The goal is to award at least two scholarships of $1,500 per year.

The club has provided funding for scholarships for SMCC students for many years, but wanted to formalize its relationship with the college by establishing an endowment that would fund scholarships in perpetuity. Those scholarships are intended to help students achieve their educational goals, enable the club to support community college education and enhance relationships with SMCC.

ROCKPORT

Deadline extended for photography contest

Maine Media Workshops + College has extended the deadline to accept new submissions for the 2021 The Arnold Newman Prize for New Directions in Photographic Portraiture through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

A prize of $20,000 is awarded annually to a photographer whose work demonstrates a compelling new vision in photographic portraiture. In addition to the winner, the jury selects three finalists each year who are invited to participate in an exhibit at the Griffin Museum of Photography. The prize is funded by the Arnold & Augusta Newman Foundation and administered by Maine Media Workshops + College. The Griffin Museum of Photography hosts the annual exhibition of work by the winner and three finalists each October.

Photographer interested in submitting work, should visit www.mainemedia.edu/ANP for full details.

There is a $55 fee per submission.

MILBRIDGE

Wyman’s announces Bee Wild Mobile August schedule

All events will include free Just Fruit Cups, giveaways and prizes.

Earlier this year, Wyman’s released its new Bee Wild Mobile, an experiential marketing vehicle that travels across the state on a mission to help the world eat more fruit. The Maine-based company announced the Bee Wild Mobile will make appearances at the following venues this month:

Aug. 12 – Thompson’s Point Sunset Series, 4-8 p.m. Thompson’s Point, Portland

Aug. 14 – Fifth Annual Gray Blueberry Festival, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, Gray, and from 1 to 4 p.m. at the L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery Program, L.L.Bean campus, Freeport.

Aug. 21 – Maine Bicentennial Parade, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Lewiston City Hall and from 4 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion BBQ Fundraiser, 25 Industrial Park Drive, Boothbay

Aug. 22 – Culinary “Sea of Blue” Cooking School, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Stonewall Kitchen, York

Aug. 27 – Wild Blueberry Day at the Union Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fairgrounds Lane, Union.

To see the full schedule of events for the Bee Wild Mobile, visit Wymans.com/events.

MACHIAS

Bank announces recipients of $50,000 funding

Machias Savings Bank has awarded over $50,000 in Community Development Grant funding to 14 organizations across the state.

Aroostook County Action Program; Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor, Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Downeast Community Partners, and The Opportunity Alliance each received $5,000.

Apex Youth Connection received $2,666 in funding.

And, the town of Danforth, Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, Locker Project, New Ventures Maine, UMA/UMS, MaineStream Finance, Boots2Roots and the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, each received $2,500 to support projects that create or retain jobs, revitalize communities within the bank’s service area, and help to provide affordable housing or other programs designed to assist low- to moderate- income individuals and families.

