Maine reported 145 cases of the COVID-19 on Friday in another sign transmission levels are on the rise.

The cases reported Friday bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 71,141. No additional deaths were reported. Since the start of the pandemic 900 people have died from the virus.

Friday’s case numbers bring the seven-day average of daily new cases to 112.9, up from 76.9 one week ago and 14.7 one month ago.

Five Maine counties were classified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having “substantial” transmission rates Friday while a sixth county, Waldo County, was classified as having “high” transmission. The CDC recommends people in areas of substantial or high transmission wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The five counties with substantial transmission were Aroostook, Cumberland, Lincoln, Penobscot and Piscataquis.

The guidance has been confusing for some residents and business owners, however, as even slight changes in case counts can result in a different categorization and mask guidance for a county, sometimes on a daily basis.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Nirav Shah said Thursday his agency is looking at the guidance and whether a different approach would be a better fit for Maine to determine high-risk areas.

“If we made a change – and that’s a big if – it would be toward rather than having those recommendations updated every 24 hours, we would have them updated perhaps weekly so that businesses have some predictability” and stability to set their policies, Shah said.

The U.S. CDC defines high transmission as cumulative cases of 100 or more per 100,000 people in the last seven days. Waldo County’s current seven-day case rate is 249 cases per 100,000 people.

Shah said Thursday the Maine CDC is taking a close look at why Waldo County is seeing such high transmission rates, but there’s no clear answer right now.

“There is not an outbreak that is driving it and thus, because there’s not an outbreak, it is community transmission,” Shah said. “But why there? … I don’t know the answer to it yet.”

New data on hospitalizations was not immediately available Friday morning. On Thursday there were 44 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, including 18 in critical care and seven on ventilators.

Vaccinations have slowed in recent weeks although Maine continues to have one of the best vaccination rates in the country. As of Thursday 69 percent of the eligible population age 12 and older had been fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate for the entire population was nearly 61 percent.

