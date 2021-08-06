Richard P. Dowling 1932 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Richard P. Dowling, 89, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Richard was born on March 17, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y., as the tenth and youngest child born to James and Agnes (Grochowski) Dowling. He attended Brooklyn public schools, including Brooklyn Technical High school, one of New York’s most prestigious exam public schools. In 1948 when his father fell ill, Richard moved with his family to Miami, Fla., and he lived there until 1950. From 1951-1955, he served in the United States Navy, in which he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Navy Occupation Service Medal “E”. Richard was stationed at the Brunswick Naval Air Station, and he served at sea on the battleship USS Iowa and the cruiser USS Albany. In 1951 he met the Marthe Schinck, the love of his life, at the old Miss Brunswick diner. They married on April 11, 1953, at St. John the Baptist Church. Richard attended the Maine Vocational Technical Institute from 1956-1958, studying home construction. In 1962, he built the family home by himself on his wife’s family farm; they raised their five children there. He was a communicant at St. John the Baptist Church since 1951. Richard worked at the Brunswick Post Office from 1959-1990, spending most of that time as a window clerk and knowing everyone in town. In retirement, he worked part-time at the former Downeast Pharmacy, delivering medications and a smile to the elderly. For many years, Richard managed a home business with his wife, the Visi-Tray Mount Company, where he manufactured hingeless stamp mounts for philatelists. Richard most enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Additional interests included playing games, listening to old records, especially Bing Crosby, and gardening. Mostly, he loved to paint. Richard was a very talented artist who created spectacular landscapes and seascapes in oil and watercolor. He also loved to travel, visiting his children and siblings who moved to the South, as well as a memorable trip to visit his son in Europe, touring Ireland, England and France. Richard is survived by his wife, Marthe; five children, Richard (Peggy) Dowling of Midlothian, Va., Daniel (Linda) Dowling of Brunswick, Diane (David) Comeau of Brunswick, Timothy (Marylynne) Dowling of Huntsville, Ala., and Matthew (Judy) Dowling of Douglas, Mass.; eight grandchildren, Keara Dowling of Sandy Springs, Ga., Sarah (Sam) Kim of Fort Hood, Texas, Katelyn (Larry) Lawson of Auburn, Ala., Zachary Dowling of Auburn, Ala., Jennifer Comeau of Brunswick, Colleen Comeau of Brunswick, Elizabeth Dowling of Douglas, Mass., and Rebecca Dowling of Douglas, Mass.; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Logan; and many nieces, nephews and their descendants. He was predeceased by his parents, and his elder siblings, Katherine, Arthur (Buddy), Anges, Josephine, Alfred (Allie) and Edward (Eddie). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021 at 9 a.m., at All Saints Parish, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Pleasant Street, Brunswick. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

