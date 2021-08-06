Two of my three sons are visiting. They are craft beer aficionados and, yes, have completed the Maine Beer Trail challenge and have the T-shirts to prove it.

This time, they started with the just-opened Mast Landing Brewery in Freeport and sampled two of the 21 brews always on tap. Welcome to Paradise is a tropical sour with a crisp bite and notes of pineapple. Sours are becoming more popular, and Mast Landing has several among the drafts under daily rotation. Double Dry Hopped Tell Tale Pale Ale has a bold, hoppy flavor and aroma, but “not too hoppy” and very crisp, according to one son. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 200 Lower Main St., 869-5632.

Just down the road, Maine Beer Company has several releases coming this month. Aug. 9 will see the return of Good Food Award-winning pilsner Prince Percy in bottles and on draft. Black Barn Program No. 24 Kolsch Style Ale will be released exclusively from the tasting room Aug. 16. On Aug. 17, Woods & Waters bottles will be released. Aug. 27 is the date of Dinner bottle and draft release, and Aug. 30 is the Black Barn Program No. 25 Session IPA bottle and draft release date. Quite a busy month for Maine Beer brewers.

The Fourth Annual Pints on the Pier celebration will be from 4-7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. Sample some of Maine’s best beers, ciders and kombucha as well as food from local food trucks, and listen to live music. Ticket includes beer samples and a commemorative glass. Tickets at eventbrite.com; $25 for museum members, $30 for non-members and $10 for designated drivers for the 21-plus event.

Beers in the Barn is back at Wolfe’s Neck Center in the historic Mallet Barn and includes samples from local craft brewers Sept. 25. Tickets will be available soon at wolfesneck.org; save the date.

Food News

Wild Oats Bakery and Cafe will be celebrating Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend Aug. 7 and 8 with tastings, prizes and giveaways. 166 Admiral Fitch Drive, Brunswick, 725-6287.

Pick-your-own blueberries ($4/pound), raspberries ($4/pound) and strawberries ($3.25/pound) are available at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester. Located at Gillespie Farm, 725 Mayall Road, 625-2877.

A Taste of Fork Summer Sampler event at Fork Food Lab in Portland has closed advance ticket sales, but tickets will be available at the door from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 18 at 72 Parris St. for $10. The price includes samples from Fork Food members, a tote bag and a complimentary beer, wine or seltzer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: