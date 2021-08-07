FALMOUTH – Cynthia A. Crocker passed away at her home in Falmouth, Maine, on Aug. 3, 2021. She was 95. Cynthia was born in Lewiston, on Jan. 2, 1926, the daughter of George and Cynthia Clark. She attended schools in Lewiston and Auburn before transferring to Maine Central Institute for her senior year. She graduated in 1945. Cynthia spent one year at University of Maine Orono before deciding on a career in nursing. She was especially proud of her participation in the United States Cadet Nurse program which might have been the beginning of a career in the Navy.

Cynthia went on to complete nursing school at Eastern Maine General Hospital, graduating in 1948. Later that year she married Dr. Harvey J. Crocker in Boston. Their daughter, Bonnie was born the following year. When her husband died in 1951, Cynthia returned to Auburn to eventually join Seltzer and Rydholm, her family’s business. Following her mother’s retirement, Cynthia and her brother, George Cotton, assumed management of the company. Before their retirement in 2004, the Pepsi Cola Company awarded Seltzer and Rydhlom the Kendall Award for Excellence, describing the company as the “Best of the Best”!

Cynthia maintained her nursing license for many years. She even volunteered as a summer EMT in the Boothbay region for several seasons. Cynthia believed in her community and was happy to support many Lewiston-Auburn community groups, such as Little League teams, the hospitals church, theater and the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. She loved eight dogs in her lifetime and missed them all.

After her retirement, she enjoyed spending winters on Marco Island, Florida, and volunteering at the hospital. She was a kind, independent lady who touched the lives of many people and will be lovingly remembered and truly missed.

She was predeceased by her husband, and her brother, George Cotton and wife Gloria.

She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Hayward, grandson, Michael Hayward and his wife Cathy, great-grandsons, Max and Alex Hayward, all of Cape Elizabeth; niece, Lin Cotton of Brevard, N.C., niece Susan Morgan and her husband Phil, grandnephew, Keith Morgan and his wife Cynthia and their daughters, Sarah and Katie all of Auburn, And dear family friends, Bill and Linda Bell of Lewiston.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 10 at 2:30 p.m., at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Auburn.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Auburn 217 Turner st. http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greater Androscoggin Humane Society,

55 Strawberry Ave

