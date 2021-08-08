SCARBOROUGH – Wayne Stanley Hight passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Scarborough. Born in Portland, on April 27, 1937, to Stanley C. and Beatrice (Dulac) Hight. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1955 and was stationed on Okinawa and in Japan where he climbed Mt. Fuji twice. For 37 years he drove a tractor trailer, the last 17 for Webber Energy Fuels where he retired as company employee of the year. Along with his wife of 54 years, Jo, they raised and exhibited Morgan and Saddlebred horses on their small farm. Other than his “muscle cars” his passion was dirt track racing. Wayne had been a resident of the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough since April 2019. His wife, Jo, spent every possible day with him and is grateful for the care and respect he received.

He is survived by his wife, Jo, of 54 years; a daughter, Susan; stepsons, Jeffrey and Daniel Morgan; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland is assisting with the arrangements. http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

