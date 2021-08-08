SACO – Clyde Luce Jr., 92, of Saco, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. He was born in Oakland, on April 23, 1929, the fourth child of Clyde Sr. and Olivia (Hart) Luce.

He attended Oakland Schools, graduating from Williams High School in 1948.

He married Barbara Huntington on March 23, 1950, and was married for 69 years. He worked nights for Maine Central Railroad and graduated from Thomas Business College. They were transferred to Portland to work in Data Management for Maine Central Railroad, where he retired from in 1984.

Mom and dad were so proud of their house on Dorothy Street. They had many friends and had many bus trips, but most important to them was family. They had four children, six grandsons, and six great-grandchildren. They loved watching the grandsons play hockey and basketball. Dad would always let the referees know when he did not agree with a call.

He was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Clarence and Donald, and sister, Priscilla. Also by his son, Peter and wife, Barbara.

He is survived by his sister, Doris and Mary, and brothers, Richard and Floyd, daughter, Barbara Sevigny, sons, David (Deb) and Paul, grandchildren, Joshua Sevigny (Jamie), Matthew Sevigny (Amy), Joel Luce (Jen), Nick, Zack, and Jake Luce, great-grandchildren, Danica and Jarrett Sevigny, Benjamin Sevigny, and Amelia, Jackson, and MacKenzie Luce.

A graveside service will take place in September on a date to be announced. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.

