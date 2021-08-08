YARMOUTH – Harry Dinsmore, 68, of Portland, Maine and Jakarta, Indonesia, passed away July 28, 2021. Harry was born in Portland on Dec 27, 1952. He passed away at Brentwood nursing home in Yarmouth.Harry attended Portland schools. After graduating from Portland High, he enlisted in the Navy in 1971, serving aboard the USS England. His ship made numerous calls to Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, Korea, Hong Kong, also assisting US troops off Vietnam. He made two overseas tours of duty. He and his wife Chely travelled to many places in Southeast Asia as he battled his illness.He was an avid Patriots fan, wearing his Pat’s hat proudly wherever he travelled. Besides his interest in all Boston Sports teams, he was an avid reader, a student of history and cared deeply about politics.He is survived by his wife Chely Wiryadinata Jo of Jakarta; daughter Jolene Dinsmore of West Baldwin, sons Dylan and Gabriel, daughter Heather Dinsmore of Mexico, Maine and sons Eric and Matthew; sister Lori of Iowa, brothers David Dinsmore of South Portland, Terrance Dinsmore of Gorham and Rick Dinsmore of California. Additionally, Harry has four stepbrothers Joe, William, Stephen, and Dennis Didonato of Maine. He was blessed with so many cousins and friends, nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his easy-going manner and friendliness. A celebration of life will be held with family and friends at a later date.

Guest Book