NEW YORK — Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon and Amy Schumer are part of a star-studded group of comedians that will perform for one night only at Madison Square Garden to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
All proceeds from “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” will benefit 9/11 charities. Proof of vaccination is required.
“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love,” Stewart said in a statement.
The show is his brainchild with Pete Davidson, who will also perform.
A ticket pre-sale for the Sept. 12 show begins at noon Wednesday on Live Nation, Ticketmaster.com and MSG and runs until 10 p.m. Thursday, with general tickets on sale starting at noon Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes are also in the line up.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Senate Dems unveil $3.5 trillion budget for social, climate efforts
-
Scarborough Leader
Nomination papers for Scarborough elected offices available
-
Arts & Entertainment
Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart to perform at 9/11 benefit show
-
Nation & World
‘Code red for humanity’: Global warming nearing its limit, report finds
-
Kennebunk Post
Driving habits on stretch of Route 111 worry Arundel selectmen, state rep
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.