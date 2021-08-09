Is there really a middle ground any more? Not sure if it can be found, as so many people seem to be on the extreme left or right of the political spectrum.

Recently speaking to a close friend and expressed my thoughts on the state’s decision to offer free lunch to all students. My thoughts were simply that school lunch was not a hardship on a good percentage of Maine residents. Parameters could be set based on state tax returns. My thinking was the money saved can be put toward other pressing needs in our schools. I confess to not knowing where this money comes from and if it could be used for other educational purposes. The response – I was way off base as “making sure kids eat seems pretty important to me.”

Now, here’s the rub – in no way was I implying that it’s not important for our kids to be properly nourished, and I do understand this is a burden to many. But that was the first place this individual went.

This is the way too many conversations seem to go these days.

Everything has to be black or white. We just can’t seem to find that grey area, that middle ground. We, collectively, have to find a way to come up with solutions that work for the majority – not one side or the other. If we don’t, we’ll just become further divided.

It certainly would be nice for our politicians to understand there is a middle ground.

John Hackett

Kennebunk

