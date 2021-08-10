As a lifetime “Mainiac” with family ties to Prince Edward Island, I was fascinated by elementary school maps showing what we knew then as the Gulf Stream. I was told it was the reason that PEI was warmer than where I lived in York County, although further north. I’ve learned that what is now known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation not only is a powerful influence on weather in North America and Europe, but also regulates ocean salinity and circulates nutrients, the life support of our fisheries.
New research cited in an article, published Friday, by Washington Post reporter Sarah Kaplan raises the strong possibility of its collapse (“Key ocean system may be heading for collapse from climate change, study finds,” Aug. 6, Page A6). That this is very likely influenced by human-caused ocean warming is shocking. It adds another layer of urgency to adopting policies like the carbon fee and dividend bill to reduce a major factor in the climate crisis. Climate change is already costing enormous amounts to respond to wildfires, floods and problems caused by sea-level rise.
We must take steps to heal our damaged planet. The budget reconciliation bill under consideration right now is looking at carbon pricing. As one state, we can only do so much – as a nation in the world of nations, our influence on the climate can turn the tide.
Please contact your senators to thank them and let them know you support such a bill. You can find a better-reasoned message and their contact information at cclusa.org/senate.
Valerie Blais
Portland
