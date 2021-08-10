Making It Work is a live interactive series that brings together executives and entrepreneurs offering insight and advice to Maine’s business community.

The pandemic continues to upend decisions over work space. But changes in the greater Portland office market make deals and opportunities plentiful. And technology – especially AI – is a game changer.

Join moderator Carol Coultas and three experts as they explore reimagined offices. Panelists include Stephanie Brock, general manager of Red Thread design firm; Samantha Marinko, associate broker, The Boulos Company and Peter Harrington, partner and associate broker, Malone Commercial Brokers.

About the panel:

Stephanie Brock, General Manager, Red Thread

Stephanie Brock is the Vice President of Sales and General Manager for Red Thread, a wholly owned subsidiary of Steelcase, Inc. She focuses on partnering with people to create exceptional spaces for working, learning and healing. Her knowledge of the changing nature of work and technology allows her to create inclusive environments that amplify engagement and authenticity. Stephanie’s career has taken her across the country. She started in the industry as a Project Manager in Portland, Oregon. In 2000, she moved to MA, eventually taking the role of Director of Design and Project Management for Red Thread in Boston. She moved to Maine in 2014 to take on general management and business development for Red Thread in Maine.

Being a female leader in a heavily male dominated industry (Design Build, Construction, Manufacturing) for 20+ years has provided Stephanie with the basis for being very passionate about supporting equality in the workplace. Stephanie is the Development Committee Chair for the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA), a founding member of Chief’s Boston chapter and member of the Forbes Business Development Council. She also mentors five high school girls as an OLA for the Olympia Snow Women’s Leadership Institute. Stephanie is a single mom, an avid Yogi and lives in Portland with her daughter, Elizabeth.

Samantha Marinko, Associate Broker, The Boulos Company

Samantha Marinko joined The Boulos Company in 2016. As an Associate, she works in all areas of commercial real estate including office, retail, industrial, development, and investment properties located in Central and Southern Maine. Sam enjoys the dynamic nature of her position as Associate and getting to know new people. To her, seeing a tenant in their new space is the most rewarding part of the job.

A former event planner, Sam has exceptional organizational and communications skills which add value to her client relationships. She is a graduate of Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, where she earned a BS in Media Communications with a minor in Journalism. She also studied abroad at the University of Notre Dame Australia in Fremantle, Western Australia.

Sam is a proud New Jersey native and a devotee of the Boss. She fell in love with Maine when she took a job at a summer camp in Poland Springs on a whim; that was in 2010 and she hasn’t looked back since. She lives in South Portland with her husband Drew, daughter Anna and golden retriever, Jack. When she’s not helping to close deals, Sam loves to travel; her favorite trips include New Zealand, Fiji, Bali, and Iceland.

Peter Harrington, Partner and Associate Broker, Malone Commercial Brokers

