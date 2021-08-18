Like A Boss is a live Q&A business event where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Our CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto interviews local CEOs and business leaders for a behind the scenes look at their career paths, the ups and downs of running their businesses and the trends shaping them.

Maine Celtics president and former Harlem Globetrotter Dajuan Eubanks will join Lisa DeSisto for a conversation.

About Dajuan Eubanks

Dajuan Eubanks grew up in Texas and played college basketball at Rice University, a Division I program in Houston, from which he was recruited by the Harlem Globetrotters. He played with the team for three years, traveling throughout the world, putting on entertaining exhibitions that combined basketball skills, comedy and theater. The Globetrotters gave him entrée into sports marketing and events management, which led him to the Red Claws. But it was his business degree from Rice University that provided the educational foundation to excel in the business world. After playing with the Globetrotters, Eubanks served as the tour manager of the NBA Jam Van (a mobile interactive basketball playground) and later as an executive with a sports marketing company based in Milwaukee. Eubanks was hired as vice president of corporate partnerships after the Red Claws were established in 2009; he became executive vice president before being named president in 2014. Mr. Eubanks is the President of the Maine Celtics and member of the University of Southern Maine Foundation Board. He is a former NCAA Division I player and Harlem Globetrotter and the co-founder of Blue Wave Basketball, a Maine youth development program. Eubanks co-founded Blue Wave youth basketball, which teaches character, teamwork, and other skills that can be applied throughout life, not just on the court. He currently serves on the boards of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine and is a member of the USM Promise Scholarship Campaign Leadership Committee.

