Like A Boss is a live Q&A business event where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Our CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto interviews local CEOs and business leaders for a behind the scenes look at their career paths, the ups and downs of running their businesses and the trends shaping them.

Tilson CEO Josh Broder will join Lisa DeSisto for a conversation.

About Josh Broder

Josh Broder serves as CEO of Tilson, which under his leadership, has grown from less than 10 employees to 600, earning a top spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the past eleven years. He is also the founder of Tilson’s public utility affiliate, which develops, owns, and leases back 5G infrastructure including poles, towers, and fiber nationwide. Josh cut his teeth in leadership as an Army Signal Officer on missions in Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for service in Afghanistan designing, building, and operating the communications network for US forces. Josh holds a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and is a graduate of AT&T’s Operation Hand Salute at JFK University with a certificate in entrepreneurial studies. Josh is on the board of Versant Power, VETRO FiberMap, Kleinschmidt Associates, The Jackson Laboratory, and Skowhegan Savings Bank.

