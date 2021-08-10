OTIS – “Bev” White Cunnane died at home July 26, 2021 on Springy Pond, Maine. She was born June 17, 1929. Raised in Bangor, she attended Bangor High and UMO. She coached women’s basketball and taught PE in Lewiston and Belfast. She was a strong advocate of women’s sports. She married Bill Cunnane in 1956, a teacher and coach, and raised three children. After losing Bill unexpectedly, Bev tutored, volunteered as a librarian, and then traveled extensively from climbing the Alps and biking in Holland to exploring China and Kenya. She loved her winters in Florida and visits to NYC as well as good times with friends and family on Lake Sebago and later Springy Pond. Bev could throw a great party, play endless games, and was always outside when the sun was out, floating on her tube, hiking, kayaking, skiing, and playing tennis. Her passions were animals, the Patriots, fresh produce from a farm stand, picking berries, and growing flowers. She was a vibrant, fiercely independent woman who lived life to the fullest.

