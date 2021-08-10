BIDDEFORD – Elaine Marie Sayer, 67, of Biddeford passed away suddenly on Aug. 5, 2021. She was born in Biddeford on April 16, 1954, daughter to the late Maurice A. Sayer and Betty M. (Vigue) Sayer.

Elaine was educated through the Biddeford School system and attended Andover College, receiving her associate degree in secretarial science.

Elaine was a private person who enjoyed the simple things in life. She treasured time spent with family, visits to the beach and having small pets in her home.

Elaine is survived by her longterm partner, Emilien Morin Jr.; son, Jason Sayer; daughter, Jasmine Morin; grandchildren, Olivia, Emma, Eliza, Amelia and Ivy; her brothers, David Sayer, Brian Sayer, Stephen Sayer, Marc Sayer and Shawn Sayer; sisters, Connie Wentworth and Christine Boothby as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, at Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, August 12, at Hope Memorial Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery.

