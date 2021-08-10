Lewis L. Corliss 1944 – 2021 PORTLAND – Lewis L. Corliss, 77, of Freeport, Maine, left this earth on Saturday afternoon, July 31, 2021, after a long six-year battle with cancer. Lewis was the son of Stanley H. Corliss and Lillian M. Hale. He was born in Freeport where he resided his entire life with his wife, Jacqueline A. Crone of 60 years by his side who he always said was his world. He attended school in Freeport and Lisbon Falls, Maine. In his younger years he worked in the shoe factory and in construction. Lewis dabbled in all trades from working on cars, outdoor equipment, plumbing, carpentry, excavation and more. He took on any challenge it didn’t matter what it was from repairs to building. He was always determined to do it himself. Later on he and his wife purchased the Freeport Laundromat and started The Village Inn which they ran for 33 years. He then retired due to his health in November 2018. He enjoyed NASCAR and was one of Earnhardt’s biggest fans. In his later years he enjoyed cooking for his family and guests. He was well known for his blueberry pancakes and omelets. He enjoyed socializing with the locals and especially with his guests who loved his stories. He was a great story teller and a prankster. He enjoyed making people laugh and often laughed at himself and his shenanigans. He always wanted to help his friends and family in any way he could. You wouldn’t have to ask, if he heard that you needed something, he was on it. He and his wife traveled to Florida during the winter months every year to their home in Homosassa Springs where they relaxed and enjoyed their time alone. He had been a member of the Shriners and was a member of the Masons and the Vice President of the Freeport Elders Association where he had many friends. He enjoyed the holiday gatherings with his kids and grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Even with his hard exterior and strong opinions his family appreciated his words and saw the loving, caring and funny side of him that no one else did. Words cannot even describe how much he will be missed by his family and life will definitely not be the same without him. Lewis was predeceased by his parents, brother, Richard Corliss, son, Allen Corliss and great-grandson, Mason Lewis Donahue. He is survived by his wife and daughters, Vicki Gerow, Cori Branch, Shelly Donahue, son, Kirk Corliss, sons-in-law, Todd Donahue and Harrison Gerow of Freeport. He had eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Eleanor McCarthy and brother, Raymond Corliss. There will be no service, as per his wishes. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The family and Lewis can’t thank Dr. Dugan and his nurses enough for the care that they gave him extending his time here. They are all truly angels here on earth. Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Lewis’ guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. Donations in his memory can be made payable to the “Snell Foundation” and mailed to the New England Cancer Specialists 100 Campus Drive Suite 108 Scarborough, ME 04074

