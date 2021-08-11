As August continues to be as popular for out-of-state vacationers as it is for in-state Staycationers, I wanted to continue highlighting some of the August events you can do with your family in the coming days and weeks. If you missed last week’s column we highlighted the 6 days per week of live outdoor music in our region, the Bowdoin International Music Festival streaming concerts, and the Maine State Music Theatre’s August concerts and MSMT’s Theatre for Young Audiences program.

This week we want to look at more events in the area, and also prepare you for the annual ‘busiest Saturday of the summer’ which traditionally happens on the third Saturday of August.

Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Concert, August 13

I mentioned the free live music last week but wanted to give special notice to this concert as the performing artists are also chamber members, and one of the treasures of our community. This Friday night, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. in Bath at the Library Park Gazebo, the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra will be performing. Typically, their shows are performed at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham, but with Covid those haven’t happened as much, so this is a great time to catch this very talented group, and for free no less. Bring your family and your own chairs or blankets to sit on and enjoy this classical music treat.

2nd Friday Brunswick, August 13

2nd Friday Brunswick is growing each month with more artists and businesses participating, making downtown Brunswick, a can’t-miss destination for anyone who loves a good Artwalk. This 2nd Friday of August, the fun begins, as always, 4-7 p.m., and there will be 30 pop-up artists, 10 businesses with artist showcases in their spaces and three musical acts performing. Many Maine communities won’t get this much participation for annual summer events and yet we get it every May through September in Brunswick thanks to the artists, businesses and the Brunswick Downtown Association who works so hard organizing them. To find out more about this Friday’s event, log on to www.brunswickdowntown.org

Bath Art Hop, August 20

On the third Friday of the summer months, arts enthusiasts get to experience the Bath Art Hop. Also running 4pm to 7pm, the Bath Art Hop features musicians, artists, a beer garden and more. Start your journey at the City of Bath parking lot on Front Street and explore all that these artists have to offer. Specific artist information and event updates can be found by searching for the “Bath Art Hop” Facebook page.

Kindness Day Bath, August 21

The morning after the Bath Art Hop you will see more unique booths set up on the street for Kindness Day Bath. This event has been around for nearly a decade and features community groups and individuals setting up booths on the sidewalk with, simply, kind things.

Booths vary annually but have included in the past: free popcorn, a letter writing station for town groups that you want to thank, advice from our elders stations, free flowers, goat petting and more. The booths for this year are still being lined up and if you would like to participate you can submit your booth idea to the organizers. The best way to contact them to submit your idea, and to get more information, is on the Kindness Day Bath Facebook page. The event runs Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival, August 21

One of the premier community arts festivals in the State is back in Brunswick for its 15th year on Aug. 21. With annually over 80 participating artists of various disciplines there is literally something for everyone, including painters, sculptors, woodworkers, craftsmen, jewelers, photographers, fiber artists and more. Pop up tents run down both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and into the Brunswick Mall. This juried show selects winners, but many pieces are also for sale.

The festival lasts all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. so you have plenty of time to take it all in. Grab a coffee, visit some booths, stop for lunch, visit more booths. Ask the artists about their craft. Musicians begin at 10 a.m. and go throughout the day too. It’s more than just an Arts Festival but truly a downtown showcase. If you have seen the tents and driven past thinking ‘that’s too many people to be around’ I urge you to reconsider. You can really go at your own pace, and everyone is positive and friendly. Plan some time on August 21 to check this out. You won’t regret it.

The Maine Highland Games in Brunswick, August 21

When I describe this event to my friends, I always say the same thing- if you’ve been to too many local festivals, and you’re jaded and think community events are all the same, I guarantee you that you have never seen anything like the Maine Highland Games & Scottish Festival. It’s a truly unique experience.

The games had been held in Topsham in years past, but this year they will be at Thomas Point Beach in Brunswick (spread the word!). The festival features traditional Scottish music, traditional dance, food and clan meet-ups which is unique in and of itself (I mean when is the last harp circle you saw). However, the games themselves are truly something to behold as men and women compete in events like the saber toss, log flipping and more. Clan members compete in kilts and at least half of the attendees are in them too. It’s a ton of fun for families. Get more information at www.mainehighlandgames.org

Finally, though many people know this, the Topsham Fair is happening right now, through Sunday Aug. 15 at the Topsham Fairgrounds. Fair food, rides, games, harness racing, demolition derby, truck pulls, pie eating contests, baking contests, fireworks and more. Midway opens at noon on the weekdays and 10 a.m. on the weekends. Find more information at www.topshamfair.net

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: