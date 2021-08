BUXTON – Barbara B. Moulton, 94, passed away on March 19, 2021.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 15, from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a brief service at 2 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton.

Barbara’s family requests attendees to wear masks.

Please dress casually and wearing the colors blue or red are encouraged.

A reception will follow at the farm on Rankin Road.

