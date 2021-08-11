Barbara C. Samuelson 1928 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Barbara C. Samuelson, of Appletree Drive, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, at home in Brunswick, surrounded by her children. Barbara was born in Plainfield, N.J., on August 28, 1928, the daughter of Huber A. and Marion (Vibert) Clark. She graduated from Mamaroneck High School (Mamaroneck, N.Y.) and from Pennsylvania College for Women (now Chatham University) in Pittsburgh. After graduation, she was employed as an assistant curator at the Fort Wayne Art Museum in Fort Wayne, Ind. and as a docent and educator at the Dayton Art Institute in Dayton, Ohio. Barbara married Roger B. Samuelson on Feb. 19, 1955, in Stockbridge, Mass. They lived in Springfield, Ohio for two years, in Boulder, Colo. for 10 years, and in Hanover, N.H. for 40 years. She was predeceased by an infant twin daughter, Gwen Barbara, in 1955; her husband, Roger, in 2009; and her brother, David, in 2021. Survivors include two daughters, Jan Samuelson Ogilvie and her husband, Norman, of Durham, NC, and Shawn Samuelson Henry and her husband, Peter, of Davidson, N.C., three sons, Scott and his wife, Joan, of Freeport, Thor, of Harrisburg, Pa., and Nord and his wife, Margaret, of Freeport; two brothers, Laurence Clark and his wife, Carol, of Arlington, Va., and Gordon Clark of Fairbanks, Alaska; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Per Barbara’s request, there will not be a funeral; a family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To honor the memory of this extraordinarily kind, thoughtful, and humble woman who wrote thousands of letters over the course of her life, people are encouraged to send an old-fashioned letter in the mail to someone who needs a bit of kindness right now. Include some levity as a tribute to her wonderful sense of humor. Thank you. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

