Bruce Kenneth London 1934 – 2021 WEST BATH – Bruce Kenneth London was a vivacious, kind-hearted man beloved by his family and community for his love of tall tales and service to others. He died on August 6, 2021 with his wife of 65 years, Carol, and his family by his side. He was 87 years young. Bruce was born in Bath on June 2, 1934, the son of Kenneth W. and Ruth (Fullerton) London. His father was in the military, leading the family to move several times throughout his childhood and experience living in different parts of Maine from Bath to Lubec. Bruce graduated from Rockland High School in 1953 as class president, after which he joined the United States Marines and proudly served his country. Following an honorable discharge, he returned home to Bath and took a job at the Hyde School as an orderly tending to polio patients. He then took a job at the shipyard in South Portland, which led to an apprenticeship as an electrician at Bath Iron Works in 1954. Shortly thereafter, Bruce met Carol Quimby on a blind date set up by his mother and Carol’s brother. The two were married in March 1956 and settled down on a picturesque farm in West Bath. Children soon followed, with four spirited sons joining the pair’s growing family. 65 years later, Bruce still referred to Carol lovingly as “my bride”. Bruce’s hardworking and friendly ways were recognized as he worked his way up the ladder at BIW, where he retired 41 years later as a director of engineering. Throughout his time at BIW, Bruce and his family had the opportunity to live and work in many different places, including stints in Arlington, Va. and Saint John, NB, and travels as far as Europe, Japan, and Egypt. Bruce further indulged his love for travel in retirement. He and Carol purchased a motorhome and toured all over the United States and Canada, covering more than 90,000 miles together with many memories and friendships made along the way. “Mystery trips,” during which they took their grandchildren on spontaneous, surprise adventures around Maine, were a highly anticipated family tradition. Bruce was a hardworking, honest man who took great pride in raising his sons and played an active role in raising their families as well. He took great pleasure in following the studies, activities, and successful careers of his grandchildren. Family time was always cherished among his “London Clan,” complete with fishing trips “upta camp” with his sons and an annual family retreat on Rangeley Lake for the Fourth of July. He and Carol hosted warm, indulgent family holiday gatherings that would not look out of place in a Norman Rockwell painting. Bruce was a member of the West Bath School Board, a selectman for the town of West Bath, and on the town cemetery committee, along with participating in the Boy Scouts with his sons. Bruce was predeceased by his parents; and younger brothers W. Barry London in 1960 and W. Thomas London in 2015. He is survived by his sister, Sandra London Otte of Littleton, Colo. Bruce is missed and celebrated by his wife, Carol and their four sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Mary London of Topsham, Eric and Ann London of Bath, Barry and Danielle London of Carrabassett Valley, and Jim and Heather London of East Lyme, Conn.; his eight grandchildren, their spouses and three great-grandchildren, Ian and Erin London of Steamboat, Colo.; Brian and Ashley London and their daughter, Phoebe, of York; Ellen (London) and Ben Crane and their daughters Aurora and Harriet of Boston; Scott London, fiancee DeAnna Lamoureux of Winchester, Colo., Rebecca London and fiance Zach Lingley of South Portland, William London of South Portland, Katy London of East Lyme, Conn., and Laura London of East Lyme, Conn.; along with many friends all over the country. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 12 from 11:30 – 1 p.m. at the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. A reception will also be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Bath Country Club To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Salvation Army of Bath 258 Congress Ave. Bath, ME 04530 or CHANS Hospice and Home Health Care 60 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011

