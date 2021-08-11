Delyse Suzanne (Waterman) Conley 1951 – 2021 BATH – Delyse Suzanne (Waterman) Conley, 70, of Bath, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer at her home surrounded by her loving family on August 7, 2021. She was born in Bath on Feb. 12, 1951, a daughter of Robert and Denise (Vandervleit) Waterman. She grew up in Bath, attending local schools and graduated from Morse High School with the class of 1969. She met Patrick Conley in junior high school and married him on August 12, 1972. She had a teaching degree, made her career in education, and was the secretary of Fisher-Mitchell School in Bath for 25 years. Delyse loved being with her family and friends. She was a wonderful cook who adored creating meals for those she loved, was a talented gardener, and enjoyed watching the many birds and hummingbirds that flocked to her feeders. She had a tenderness for all animals, especially her beloved pet dogs and cats. She especially enjoyed spending time at camp on Little Sebago Lake and playing endless rounds of golf with her family and friends. She always cared for everyone else before herself and was tough, strong-willed, and had a great sense of humor. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Lisa (Waterman) Seabrooks, and brother William Waterman. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Patrick Conley; daughter, Kate Conley of Portland, daughter, Reagan Conley and husband Nicholas Friis of Minneapolis, son, Patrick Conley and wife Brooke of Dallas; brother, Dana Waterman and wife Paula of Woolwich; grandchildren Elle and Reid Conley; many nieces and nephews; and the many others who knew her, loved her, and will keep her memory alive. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Central Maine Medical Center ICU staff and doctors and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for all they did for Delyse. A celebration of life in Delyse’s honor will be held at the Clipper at Sebasco Harbor Resort on Monday, August 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Coastal Humane Society (Brunswick) in the name of Delyse Conley.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous