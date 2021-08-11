Donald Edmund Huston 1934 – 2021 LISBON FALLS – Donald Edmund Huston “Chipper” was born on April 19, 1934 to Florence and Carroll Huston Sr. He passed away peacefully at his home on August 9, 2021. He married Eleanor Hall and spent 63 years together raising their three sons, Peter, Terry and Timothy. The home they built welcomed three daughters-in-law, Beth, Janice and Michelle. Some of his fondest memories were spent with his six grandchildren Nathan and his wife Hattie, Kyle and his wife Shayli, Chelsea, Nicholas, Joshua and Lindsay; great-granddaughters, Maelah and Hazel. Don spent four years in the Coast Guard and later started his own business with his wife, Don Huston and Sons Builders, where they built many quality homes in the Lisbon and Brunswick area. He took great pride in all he did. Don will be remembered as the strength of his family, an honorable builder, seasoned houndsmen and gentleman farmer. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Huston; siblings John Huston, Norman Lamphere, Donna Pelkey, Gwen Stebbins and Doreen Huston. Don was predeceased by his siblings Carroll Huston Jr., George Huston, Thomas Huston, Linda Pulk, Beverly Huston and Marjorie Huston. There will be a graveside service, Friday August 13 at Hillside Cemetery High Street, Lisbon Falls at 10 a.m.

