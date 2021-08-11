POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Ryli V. Discatio loved the warm climate and spent most of her last years in southern Florida with her friends. Sadly, she left this earth and she started her journey with God after a long illness on August 4, 2021 in Pompano Beach, Fla.

Born in Portland, on June 15, 1992, she is a daughter of Michael J. and Jodine Rae Millette Discatio. She attended Portland schools and was part of the swim and softball teams.

Ryli had a great smile and warm heart and would make friends easily. When in Maine she would work at the family business with her dad at Joe’s Super Variety, previously known as Joe’s Smoke Shop. Ryli also worked at other various jobs as a cook both in Maine and Florida.

She enjoyed writing poems and doing arts and crafts. She was an avid Marilyn Monroe fan. Her dad’s fondest memory was surprising her by taking her to Marilyn’s gravesite in Los Angeles. Ryli, like her uncle Steve, was a Miami Dolphin football fan. She enjoyed going to the family camp with her friends and was always happy being the boat captain out on the lake. Ryli was a daddy’s girl, she looked to her dad for advice, guidance and he always made it happen, when she needed something.

Ryli is predeceased by her mother, Jodine; her grandparents, Joseph F. and Judith Discatio, grandfather, Paul Millette.

She is survived by her father, Michael Discatio and his girlfriend, Bernadette Rumo, of Falmouth; her sister, Chelsea Discatio of Portland; grandparents Ann and Norman Libby of Scarborough; many uncles, aunts and cousins. She is also survived by Mark McIlwain, family friend, confidant and whom she called uncle.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, August 12 at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Expressions of sympathy maybe made in the form of donations to

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,

P.O. Box 849168,

Boston, MA 02284-9168

