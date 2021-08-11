WATERVILLE — Thomas College has reversed its stance on coronavirus vaccination requirements for the fall semester, with college President Laurie Lachance announcing Wednesday that all in-person students, faculty and staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Given that incidence rates have risen dramatically in our region and state and given the deeper understanding that even vaccinated people can get and spread the virus, we simply have no choice but to take the steps to protect the people we care about the most – each individual in our Thomas family,” Lachance said in a news release.

The decision was made after consulting with the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, MaineGeneral Health and the college’s Board of Trustees, according to Lachance.

“If we are to end this pandemic, we must do everything in our power to be nimble and make choices that protect each other the best that we can with the information at our disposal,” she said.

Thomas announced July 22 that students, faculty and staff entering the college in the fall would not be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but those who were unvaccinated would have to wear masks and follow safety protocols, including wearing masks indoors and taking part in a COVID-19 testing program.

Colby College announced earlier in July that all of its students and staff should be fully vaccinated unless they’ve been approved for an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

“Students are asked to be fully vaccinated before arriving on campus in August,” the Colby announcement said. “Likewise, members of the faculty and staff working on campus must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 13, 2021.”

Bowdoin College in the spring was among the first institutions in the state to announce it would require vaccinations.

